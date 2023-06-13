CUET UG 2023: Here’s how to download your admit card

he candidates scheduled to appear on 15 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the CUET PG examination slated to take place on June 15. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website — https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ — using their application number and date of birth.

The official notification released by NTA read, “The candidates scheduled to appear on 15 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.nta.nic .in/ w.e.f. 12 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.”

The notification provided additional information, stating that candidates who have not yet received their admit cards for the aforementioned dates will receive them in subsequent phases. Also, those candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of the examination due to the chosen subject combinations would be accommodated later and their test would be rescheduled in due course.

To access the schedule and date-sheet of the test papers, candidates can refer to the public notice dated May 31, 2023, which is available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip and admit cards have been issued for the candidates who are scheduled to appear on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. The CUET PG Exam is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 17. More than 4 lakh unique registered candidates and 8,76,908 total candidates will appear for the examination.

How to download CUET PG admit card?

· Head to the official website — https://cuet.nta.nic.in

· Click on the CUET 2023 admit card link

· Enter your application number and date of birth

· Download the admit card and keep a copy with you