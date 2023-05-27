CUET UG 2023: NTA Releases Admit Card For May 29 To June 2 Exams, Here’s How To Download STST

CUET was introduced by the National Testing Agency in March 2022.

The National Testing Agency has issued the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate exams. The hall ticket has been put out for the exams that will take place on May 29, 30, and 31, and on June 1 and 2. Applicants can download their admit cards from cuet.samarth.ac.in. Hall tickets for the exams scheduled later will be released in due course of time.



CUET UG 2023: Steps To Download Hall Ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Login using your date of birth and CUET UG application.

Step 3: The CUET UG hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Direct link here.

CUET 2023 applicants are advised to go through the admit card thoroughly and check for errors, if any.



Candidates are requested to read the subject-related instructions and should abide by the CUET UG rules. They can appear for the subjects that are mentioned on the admit card. In case an applicant has opted for additional subjects which are not mentioned in the admit card. In this instance, another admit card will be issued for them.

“The City Intimation Slip/Admit Card for subjects with the chosen medium not visible above will be displayed later. Admit cards for candidates with exams scheduled for later dates will also be released later,” the NTA circular stated.

The National Testing Agency has also provided a helpline number wherein students can initiate contact and get their queries cleared. If applicants face any challenges in downloading the CUET admit card, they can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for assistance.

The Common University Entrance Test was introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in March 2022. It is a standardised test designed for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, certification courses, diplomas, and research programs. CUET UG is specifically for admission to undergraduate courses and over 200 educational institutes have opted for it, as per a report in Times of India.

Previously, the admit cards for nearly 1,478,792 candidates, appearing for the CUET UG from May 21-28 were released.

Candidates should regularly visit the National Testing Agency’s websites -nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in to receive the latest exam updates.