CUET PG Exam 2023: City Intimation Slip Expected Tomorrow, Details Here

The CUET PG exam will be held in two shifts.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 on 31 May. Chairperson of University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, notified this on Twitter. He wrote, “CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June”.



Candidates can access and download the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2023 exam is set to take place between June 5 and 12. It will be conducted in two sessions, the first from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second from 2 PM to 5 PM.

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip: Steps for downloading

Step 1: Go to the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, then on the homepage, locate and click on the link for the city intimation slip.

Step 2: Enter your login credentials, as prompted.

Step 3: Once submitted, your city intimation slip will be present on the screen. Download the slip.

CUET PG 2023 admit card

Applicants should take note that the CUET admit card will be released later on the National Testing Agency's website, cuet.nta.nic.in. It is the responsibility of applicants to download their CUET PG admit card. Applicants must ensure that they appear for the examination at the designated centre on the specified date and shift/time indicated on their e-call letter.

The NTA emphasised that no candidate will be permitted to appear at an examination centre on a date, shift, or time other than what is mentioned in their CUET PG hall ticket.

If an applicant encounters any issues while downloading their admit card from the website, they are advised to directly contact the NTA Help Line Number at 011-40759000 between 10 AM to 5 PM.

CUET PG 2023 Participation Levels

The CUET PG this year will involve the participation of 177 universities, according to The Free Press Journal. Among them, 40 institutes are state universities, 38 are central universities, 10 are government institutions, and 89 fall under the “others” category, which includes deemed and private universities.