CUET PG 2023: Exam city slip now available for download

A total of 61,341 applicants will be appearing for the exam on June 12.

The Department of Education, GOI, established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a prestigious and independent testing organisation under the provisions of the Societies Registration Act (1860). The NTA’s primary objective is to ensure the eligibility of applicants seeking enrollment in renowned higher education institutions through effective, transparent, and globally recognised standardised exams.

The NTA will conduct the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for post-graduation (PG) degrees. The CUET offers students a convenient platform to apply for admission to various courses at affiliated Central Universities across the nation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the CUET PG 2023 exam city notification slip for the exam scheduled on June 12. Interested candidates can obtain the slip from the official CUET PG website — https://cuet.nta.nic/ — if they wish to participate in the Common University Entrance Examination for postgraduate programs.

A total of 61,341 applicants will be appearing for the exam on June 12. Candidates are advised to check or download their CUET (PG) 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip using their application number and date of birth. The city notification sheet also provides details such as the exam day, shifts, and the subjects or examination papers chosen during the online application process, along with the assigned exam city.

How To Download Examination City Intimation Slip For CUET PG 2023:

1. Visit cuet.nta.nic.in to see the official CUET PG website

2. On the front page, select the CUET PG 2023 test city intimation slip link

3. Enter your login information, then click "Submit”

4. Your slip will appear on screen

5. Check the city slip for the exam and print the page

6. Keep a printed copy of form

The hall ticket for the CUET (PG) 2023 exam, which is scheduled for June 12, will be released later. Some applicants who have requested specific subject combinations may be assigned to a test center at a later time.

If any candidate encounters difficulties while downloading or verifying their CUET (PG) -2023 examination city notification slip or admit card, they can reach out for assistance by sending an email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or calling 011-440759000 or 011-669227700.

It is advisable for candidates to regularly check the NTA website(s) at www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in to stay updated with the latest information about the test.