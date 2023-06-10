CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: 21,391 constable positions up for grabs

Central Selection Board of Constable has announced the hiring of 21,391 constables for the Bihar Police Department

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially announced the hiring of 21,391 constables in the Bihar Bureau of Police, Bihar Special Army Police, and other divisions. This presents an excellent opportunity for qualified and enthusiastic individuals to become part of the Bihar Police Department.

Both male and female candidates can apply for the Bihar Police Officer Vacancy 2023 through the website — www.csbc.bih.nic.in — by submitting an online application.

When will the online application process for Bihar State Police Constable recruitment begin?

The online application process for Bihar Police Constable recruitment will commence on June 20, 2023. Applicants can visit the official website — www.csbc.bih.nic.in — and complete their application form, ensuring that all required details are provided for registration.

What is the deadline to submit the application for the 2023 Bihar Police vacancy?

The closing date for submitting applications for the 2023 Bihar Police vacancy is July 20, 2023.

What are the selection procedures for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment?

Candidates will need to pass a written test and achieve a minimum score of 35 to proceed to the subsequent phases of the exam, which include the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The final merit list will be determined based on the combined scores of the written test and the PMT/PET results.

What qualifications are required for Bihar Police Constable recruitment?

Candidates must have completed either the 10th or 12th grade from a reputable institution to be eligible for Bihar Police Constable recruitment.

What are the salary details and age limit for Bihar Police Constable positions?

The Bihar Police Constable positions have a minimum age requirement of 18 years and a maximum age requirement of 35 years. The monthly salary for Bihar Police Constables ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

How to apply?

· Visit the official website — www.csbc.bih.nic.in

· It will launch a login page, where you need to enter your login information and “submit”

· You'll see an application form, which you need to fill out providing all the required information

· Upload any necessary paperwork

· Pay the application fee and submit in application

· Take a print of the application form and keep it for your records