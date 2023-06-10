COMEDK 2023 counselling schedule announced, check dates and process

COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses was conducted on May 28.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has unveiled the COMEDK 2023 counselling schedule. Following the declaration of the COMEDK 2023 results, the schedule for subsequent rounds has been released on the official website. Candidates who have qualified can visit the official website — https://comedk.org/ — to access the detailed Round 1 schedule for engineering.

According to the schedule, online registration and document upload for counselling will begin on June 11 at 4 pm and conclude on June 22 at 2 pm. The allotment results for Round 1 will be announced on July 14 from 2 pm to 3 pm, with results available till July 16.

COMEDK 2023 Counseling Schedule: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for Round 1 Schedule for Engineer on the homepage.

Step3 3: It will redirect you to the next page.

Step 4: Check the counselling schedule.

Step 5: Note down the important dates.

COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) was conducted on May 28. The results of the exam were announced on June 10, today. Meanwhile, the notification about the complete schedule, process, eligibility criteria, and documents required for counselling has also been released to guide the candidates.

“The COMEDK has decided to start the process of counselling and hereby invites interested candidates who have qualified and got a rank in COMEDK UGET 2023 to register for counseling which will be conducted in accordance with the schedule published,” read the notification.

The notification informs that the candidates who have passed in 12th Standard examination with English as one of the Languages are eligible for counselling. Additionally, they should have scored a minimum of 45 percent marks with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. The candidates can choose between Chemistry / Bio-Technology / Biology / Electronics / Computer Science for the additional subject. Moreover, the tuition fee has been increased by 10 percent for the academic year 2023-24.