CLAT 2024 Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On December 3

CLAT will be held for a duration of two hours.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be conducted on December 3. According to an official statement, the date of the exam was finalised during the Executive Committee and Governing Body meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities, held in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

The Consortium of National Law Universities administers CLAT, a national-level entrance exam. This exam is attended by students who seek to pursue undergraduate (UG) or post-graduate (PG) law courses in 22 national law universities based in India. CLAT scores are considered a vital criteria to get admission to these 22 institutes. The scores are also regarded by various organisations for recruitment agendas.

The CLAT 2024 exam will be the exclusive means of admission for the five-year integrated Bachelor of Legislative Law (LL. B) and Master of Laws (LL.M) course, which will commence in the academic year 2024-2025.

If you are a student, wishing to apply to any of the 22 national law universities in India for undergraduate law courses, you must have:

Successfully passed class 12 with a minimum of 45 percent marks.

If you belong to SC/ST category, you should have obtained a minimum of 40 percent marks in Class 12.

For students wishing to apply for the postgraduate law courses using CLAT, these are the requirements:

Should have successfully completed an undergraduate course in law.

Must have scored a minimum of 50 percent of marks in your degree.

Students belonging to SC/ST category should have scored a minimum of 40 percent aggregate marks.

Some details about CLAT 2024:

There will be a total of 150 questions in the exam.

The questions will be categorized into five sections – English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs and General Knowledge, and Legal Aptitude

The exam will be in MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format.

The time duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.

Every year, nearly 1 lakh students appear for the CLAT exam. The CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18, at over 130 centers across India. More details about the CLAT syllabus and application process will be released soon, as per the National Consortium of Law Universities.

Candidates can follow the updates on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities.