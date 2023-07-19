AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

The AP EAMCET counselling process helps students secure admission to engineering, agriculture, and medical courses offered by top institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

Exciting news for AP EAMCET 2023 qualifiers! The counselling schedule for AP EAMCET 2023 has been officially released by the Andhra Pradesh State Committee of Higher Education (APSCHE). If you have cleared the AP EAMCET Exam 2023, mark your calendars for the counselling process, as the registration will commence on July 24. This counselling process is your gateway to securing admission to esteemed engineering, agriculture, and medical courses offered by top institutions in Andhra Pradesh. All successful candidates of the AP EAMCET Exam 2023 must complete the registration process to participate in the counselling sessions.

Registration

You can do this on the official counselling website, http://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/home.do. You just need to provide your essential details and personal information to create your counselling profile.

Before you begin the registration, make sure you have the following documents ready:

1. AP EAMCET 2023 Rank Card

2. Aadhar Card: Your identification proof

3. Mobile Number: Stay updated with counselling information.

4. Category Certificate (if applicable): Only if you belong to a special category.

Fill in your choices and lock them

Once you're successfully registered, log in to the counselling website and select your preferred college and course. Make your choices wisely and prioritise them according to your preferences. After finalising your options, don't forget to lock them in to confirm your selections.

Document verification

After the choice filling and locking process, it's time for document verification. Head to the designated centres on specified dates with all your original documents and certificates. This step ensures your eligibility for the chosen courses.

Seat allocation

Based on the merit list prepared from the AP EAMCET 2023 results, you will be allotted seats in your preferred courses and colleges.

Reporting to your allotted college

Whenever you are relegated to a seat, now is the ideal time to go to the school you've been given and complete the process. Make sure to submit any documents left and pay the necessary charges to get your seat.

Keep checking the official website, http://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/home.do, for updates and declarations about the AP EAMCET 2023 advising process. Follow the steps cautiously and ensure every one of your records is all together.