Education

AFCAT 2 Registration begins at afcat.cdac.in; Steps to check, last date

The Indian Air Force will fill 276 posts through this recruitment process.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

The Indian Air Force ( IAF) has started online registration for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 examination, 2023 from today, June 1. This examination is conducted twice a year by the IAF to select candidates for Ground duty and Flying branches in the air force. It has released a total of 276 vacancies for various, which can be availed through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry. Interested candidates can apply for the same from the official website of AFCAT—afcat.cdac.in. The last date to fill out the application form is June 30. The admit cards for AFCAT 2 will be available two weeks before the exam on the website in August while the examination will be conducted in two shifts for three days–August 25, 26, and 27.  As per the notification, the pay scale of the job will be Level 10 under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which ranges from Rs. 56,100 to 1,77,500.

AFCAT 2, 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the AFCAT website- afcat.cdac.in. 

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the link for the examination.

Step 3: Fill out the application form by submitting the necessary details.

Step 4: Upload your documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review your details and download the application for future use.

Eligibility Criteria

According to IAF, the candidate must be a citizen of India to become eligible for the exam. The age limit for the flying branch is between 20 and 24 years. For the ground duty vacancies, the applicant needs to be between 20 and 26 years. The candidate should have passed the Class 12 exam with a minimum of 60 percent and graduated from the recognised university with a minimum three years degree course.

To know more about the other eligibility criteria for different posts, applicants are requested to read the information brochure which is released by IAF on the AFCAT website.

AFCAT 2 will consist of a written examination followed by an Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview and a document verification process. Three subjects—General Awareness, English, and Numerical Ability—will make up the written exam. The duration of the paper will be two hours. It will consist of 100 questions with three marks being awarded for each right answer. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Candidates who pass the written test and the interview must also have a complete medical assessment. Once the medical examination is cleared, they will undergo training in their respective field.

