Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala class 10 result DECLARED at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 has been announced today (May 19). Earlier, Kerala's Minister for General Education V Sivankutty announced to declare Kerala SSLC results on May 20 which is now preponed to May 19, 2023. The Kerala SSLC result will be announced at 3 pm. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan class 10 result is available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.
Kerala SSLC result 2023: Alternative website
Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their Kerala SSLC result on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, they can also use the PRD Kerala website: prd.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala SSLC result 2023: Kannur district topped
Kannur district has secured the first position with 99.94 pass percentage.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 pass percentage
A total of 99.70% of students pass in Kerala SSLC result 2023
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Websites
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 via SMS
Type KERALA10 followed by your registration or roll number after a space and send it to 56263.
Kerala Class 10th result 2023: Login details
Registration number
Date of birth
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce SSLC results at a press conference.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How To Check
This year, over 4.5 lakh students were eligible to appear in the annual Class 10 final exam.
Kerala SSLC exam 2023 exam dates:
The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023: date and time
