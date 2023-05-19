Search icon
Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala class 10 result DECLARED at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan class 10 result declared at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

File photo

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 has been announced today (May 19). Earlier, Kerala's Minister for General Education V Sivankutty announced to declare Kerala SSLC results on May 20 which is now preponed to May 19, 2023. The Kerala SSLC result will be announced at 3 pm. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan class 10 result is available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

LIVE Blog
19 May 2023
04:11 PM

Kerala SSLC result 2023: Alternative website

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their Kerala SSLC result on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, they can also use the PRD Kerala website: prd.kerala.gov.in.

03:19 PM

Kerala SSLC result 2023: Kannur district topped

Kannur district has secured the first position with 99.94 pass percentage.

03:15 PM

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 pass percentage
A total of 99.70% of students pass in Kerala SSLC result 2023

02:56 PM

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Websites 

  • keralapareeksahabhavan.in 
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in 
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in 
  • results.kerala.nic.in 
  • prd.kerala.gov.in 
  • keralaresults.nic.in
02:45 PM

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 via SMS
Type KERALA10 followed by your registration or roll number after a space and send it to 56263.

 

02:15 PM

Kerala Class 10th result 2023: Login details

Registration number
Date of birth

02:00 PM

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce SSLC results at a press conference.

 

01:40 PM

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How To Check

  • Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 link
  • Enter roll number, date of birth
  • Submit and download Kerala Class 10 board result
01:15 PM

Kerala SSLC final exam Results will be out today, May 19, at 3 pm. 

 

01:08 PM

Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to host a press conference for Kerala SSLC results declaration.

12:55 PM

This year, over 4.5 lakh students were eligible to appear in the annual Class 10 final exam.

12:47 PM

Kerala SSLC exam 2023 exam dates:

The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.

12:30 PM

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan SSLC Class 10 result will be available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

12:15 PM

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: date and time

The Kerala SSLC result will be announced at 3 pm today.

