Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala class 10 result DECLARED at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

File photo

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 has been announced today (May 19). Earlier, Kerala's Minister for General Education V Sivankutty announced to declare Kerala SSLC results on May 20 which is now preponed to May 19, 2023. The Kerala SSLC result will be announced at 3 pm. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan class 10 result is available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.