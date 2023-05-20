Search icon
JAC Board class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Results TODAY at jacresults.com

As per reports, Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results are expected to be out today (May 20, 2023).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 10th 12th Results 2023 update: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is set to declare the result of Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results soon. Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per reports, Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results are expected to be out today (May 20, 2023). 

20 May 2023
09:05 AM

JAC Board class 10, 12 Results 2023: Jharkhand Board class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 5. 

08:51 AM

JAC Board class 10, 12 Results 2023: Jharkhand Board class 10 exam 2023 was held from March 14 to April 3, 2023.

08:49 AM

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12: How to check

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results will be released in a press conference and the link will be issued on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

 

