JAC Board class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Results TODAY at jacresults.com

File photo

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 10th 12th Results 2023 update: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is set to declare the result of Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results soon. Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per reports, Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12 results are expected to be out today (May 20, 2023).