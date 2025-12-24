IIM CAT Result 2025 LIVE Updates: IIM Kozhikode to declare CAT 2025 results today at 6 pm? Check how to download scorecard, direct link to result here

CAT Exam Result 2025 Update: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has confirmed the date of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 final results. The results for CAT 2025 will be declared today, i.e. December 24 at 6 PM.



IIM Kozhikode CAT 2025 Exam Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has confirmed the date of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 final results. The results for CAT 2025 will be declared today, i.e. December 24 at 6 PM. The CAT 2025 exam was held on November 30, 2025, at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India, with 2.58 lakh candidates. The final answer key for students to analyze their scores was released on December 17.