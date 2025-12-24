FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Education

EDUCATION

IIM CAT Result 2025 LIVE Updates: IIM Kozhikode to declare CAT 2025 results today at 6 pm? Check how to download scorecard, direct link to result here

CAT Exam Result 2025 Update: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has confirmed the date of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 final results. The results for CAT 2025 will be declared today, i.e. December 24 at 6 PM.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

IIM CAT Result 2025 LIVE Updates: IIM Kozhikode to declare CAT 2025 results today at 6 pm? Check how to download scorecard, direct link to result here
IIM Kozhikode CAT 2025 Exam Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has confirmed the date of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 final results. The results for CAT 2025 will be declared today, i.e. December 24 at 6 PM. The CAT 2025 exam was held on November 30, 2025, at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India, with 2.58 lakh candidates. The final answer key for students to analyze their scores was released on December 17. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Dec 2025, 11:51 AM

    What is the shortlisting criteria of India's top B-schools

    • CAT score
    • Class 10 score
    • Class 12 score
    • Graduation score
    • Work experience
  • 24 Dec 2025, 11:51 AM

    Step by step guide to download scorecard

    • Visit official iimcat.ac.in website
    • Click on ‘CAT 2025 result download’
    • Enter CAT ID and password
    • Go to scorecard tab and download PDF
  • 24 Dec 2025, 11:46 AM

    What login details will be required to obtain scorecard?

    Candidates can access their CAT 2025 scorecard using the following login credentials, User ID and Password.

  • 24 Dec 2025, 11:46 AM

    Direct Link to check CAT 2025 results here:

    Candidates can Login here to check their results after IIM Kozhikode announces results at 6 PM today.

  • 24 Dec 2025, 11:44 AM

    CAT 2025 RESULT TODAY

    The message on IIMCAT login window says, 'Login link will be available from 24th Dec 2025, 6 PM'. 

     

