ICSE Class 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: BIG UPDATE on CISCE Board class 10, 12 results

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be declared ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 soon. However, there has been no official announcement yet. A fake notice has been circulating on social media stating that the ICSE class 10, and ISC class 12 results are expected to be announced today at 3 pm. However, no official update has been released yet regarding the release date. Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

The ICSE board class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25 while the class 12 (ISC) exam was held from 13 February to 31 March.