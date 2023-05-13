Headlines

ICSE Class 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: BIG UPDATE on CISCE Board class 10, 12 results

Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be declared ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 soon. However, there has been no official announcement yet. A fake notice has been circulating on social media stating that the ICSE class 10, and ISC class 12 results are expected to be announced today at 3 pm. However, no official update has been released yet regarding the release date. Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

The ICSE board class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25 while the class 12 (ISC) exam was held from 13 February to 31 March.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 May 2023, 02:30 PM

    A fake notice has been circulating claiming that the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results will be announced today, May 13, 2023 at 3 PM.

     

  • 13 May 2023, 02:18 PM

    CISCE Result 2023 Via SMS

    • ICSE 10th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.
    • ISC 12th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.
  • 13 May 2023, 02:07 PM

    Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

  • 13 May 2023, 02:01 PM
    ICSE Board Results 2023: Result date: Past years' trend
    • 2022 July 17
    • 2021 July 24
    • 2020 July 10
    • 2019 May 7
    • 2018 May 14 
  • 13 May 2023, 01:47 PM

    CISCE ICSE Results 2023: How to Check

    • Step 1: Visit the official website
    • Step 2: Click on the result link
    • Step 3: Log-in using credentials
    • Step 4: Result will appear, download
  • 13 May 2023, 01:24 PM

    The ICSE board class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25 while the class 12 (ISC) exam was held from 13 February to 31 March.

     

  • 13 May 2023, 12:52 PM

    CISCE Results 2023: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Websites to check: 

    • cisce.org
    • cisceresults.in
    • digilocker.gov.in

     

