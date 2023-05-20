Search icon
HPBOSE 12th term 2 Board Result 2023 LIVE UPDATED: Himachal Pradesh Board class 12th results TODAY at hpbose.org

Candidates can download the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 result from the official website at hpbose.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) to announce the result of HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 exam 2023 today, May 20 at 11 am. Candidates can download the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 result from the official website at hpbose.org.

 

20 May 2023
09:05 AM

The Term 1 HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023 was announced on January 3.

08:50 AM

Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 2 exams.

08:37 AM

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2023: date and time

As per reports, HP Class 12 Board Result 2023 is likely to be released at 11 am today (May 20).

