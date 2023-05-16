Headlines

Education

Education

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Board Class 10 result declared; pass percentage stands at 65.43%

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 / Haryana Board X Result 2023 / Haryana Board Result at official website - www.bseh.org .

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Students can check their HBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website - www.bseh.org.in and on other websites. 

Earlier, the HBSE 12th Results 2023 was declared on Monday. Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students. HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25.'

Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 / Haryana Board X Result 2023 / Haryana Board Result at official website - www.bseh.org . Scroll For Latest Update

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 May 2023, 04:14 PM

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023

    Around 3 lakh students appeared for the BSEH Haryana Board (class 10) exams this year.

  • 16 May 2023, 04:05 PM

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023

    Check the Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 on mobile by following the steps below:
    Step 1: Download ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.
    Step 2: Register on the app with your name, roll number, and email ID.
    Step 3: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill in the required details.
    Step 4: You will see the result on your screen. 

  • 16 May 2023, 03:57 PM

    The link for Haryana 10th Result 2023 has been activated on bseh.org.in. Get direct link HERE

  • 16 May 2023, 03:56 PM

    Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Toppers

    Three students have secured rank 1 in the HBSE Class 10 boards with 498 marks out of 500. Sonu, Himesha and Varsha have secured first rank this year.

  • 16 May 2023, 03:51 PM

    HBSE 10th Result 2023

    In the HBSE Class 10 result, the overall pass percentage this year is 65.43%.

  • 16 May 2023, 03:45 PM

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023

    In the HBSE 10th Result 2023, girls have outshined boys as the overall pass percentage of girls has been recorded at 69.81%. While only 61.41% of boys have passed this year.

  • 16 May 2023, 03:43 PM

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023

    To check HBSE results, Class 10 students have to enter the board exam roll number and their date of birth.

  • 16 May 2023, 03:21 PM

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023

    HBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared for around 2.9 lakh students. The result link will be live shortly on the official website, bseh.org.in

  • 16 May 2023, 03:19 PM

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023

    The official website witnessing heavy traffic. The website is running slow.

  • 16 May 2023, 03:10 PM

    HBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared at bseh.org.in. DIRECT LINK to check Haryana Board Class 10 result HERE.

  • 16 May 2023, 02:52 PM

    HBSE 10th Result 2023: Login credentials required

    Roll number

    Date of birth.

  • 16 May 2023, 02:30 PM
  • 16 May 2023, 01:42 PM

    Haryana Board 10th Result Live Updates: Alternate websites to check scores

    The Haryana Board 10th Results would also be made available for candidates on third party websites such as indiaresults.com.

  • 16 May 2023, 01:38 PM

    Haryana Board 10th Result Live Updates: Steps to check scores via SMS

    Apart from the online websites, Haryana Board will also be declaring the results via SMS. Students would need to type 'RESULTHB10' in the message and send it to the number – 56263.

  • 16 May 2023, 01:37 PM

    Haryana Board 10th Result Live Updates: Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2023: Steps to Check Score

    ﻿

    • Visit the HBSE official website bseh.org.in 2023 
    • Log in with the required details
    • Click on the ‘HBSE 10th result 2023’ download link.
    • Enter the roll number and date of birth on the Haryana Board exam admit card.
    • Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.
    • HBSE 10th Class results 2023 will appear on the screen.
    • Take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference.
