HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Board Class 10 result declared; pass percentage stands at 65.43%

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Board Class 10 Result today at 3:30 pm; direct link, other details

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Students can check their HBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website - www.bseh.org.in and on other websites.

Earlier, the HBSE 12th Results 2023 was declared on Monday. Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students. HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25.'

Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 / Haryana Board X Result 2023 / Haryana Board Result at official website - www.bseh.org . Scroll For Latest Update