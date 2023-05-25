GSEB SSC (10th) Result 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Board Class 10th result DECLARED, direct link here

Headlines

Steps to Start Live Forex Trading & Discovering Top Indian Brokers

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

WhatsApp rolls out new app for Apple users, comes with much awaited features

Who is Amarjot Kaur, Yuvraj Singh's lesser known sister?

QR code mehendi video for Rakhi takes internet by storm with an unexpected twist, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

Steps to Start Live Forex Trading & Discovering Top Indian Brokers

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

Sisters of famous Indian cricketers

10 popular brother-sister jodis from Bollywood

7 foods to increase red blood cell count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 to release on this date: Report

HomeEducation

Education

GSEB SSC (10th) Result 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Board Class 10th result DECLARED, direct link here

Gujarat Board result for the SSC examination is available online at gseb.org. Check all the important highlights on the Gujarat board Class 10 result 2023 here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the result of GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 results has been released at 8 am. Gujarat Board result for the SSC examination is available at gseb.org. 

Over 65.18 per cent of students have passed the Gujarat Board class 10 exam this year. Candidates can check all important highlights below. 

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 25 May 2023, 10:25 AM

    Gujarat Class 10 Result 2023: Number of students pass

    This year a total of 7,34,898 students appeared for the Gujarat SSC exam, of which 4,74,893 students passed in the GSEB 10th result 2023.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 09:01 AM

    GSEB Gujarat Class 10 Result 2023

    GSEB Class 10 result 2023 declared today and this year the pass percentage has dropped by 0.56 percent.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 08:23 AM

    Gujarat GSEB SSC result 2023: How to check via WhatsApp

    To check Gujarat 10th result, students have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 08:18 AM

    Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023: Pass percentage

    As many as 64.62 per cent of students have passed the GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Result 2023. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:56 AM

    GSEB Gujarat Board result 2023 to out shortly

    Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) to declare the result of Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 shortly (8 am).

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:51 AM

    GSEB Gujarat Board 2023 exam dates:

    The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted between March 14 to March 28.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:47 AM

    GSEB Gujarat Board 2023: registration details

    This year, around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB Gujarat SSC exam 2023.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:45 AM

    GSHSEB Gujarat Board result 2023: How to check via WhatsApp

    Once released, candidates will be able to check their Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 via WhatsApp. To check the result, candidates will have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:37 AM

    GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Possibly due to high traffic, gseb.org, the SSC result website was not opening. However, it is opening now. We will share when the link is active.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:36 AM

    GSEB Gujarat board SSC result 2023: When and where to check

    Once released, GSEB SSC 10th result to be declared on the board website, gseb.org. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:34 AM

    GSEB Gujarat board to announce the class Class 10 SSC results at 8 a.m. on May 25, 2023. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 May 2023, 07:22 AM

    GSEB SSC result 2023: Steps to check results 

    • Visit the official website of the board
    • Click on the SSC result link
    • Enter your credentials and log in
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen
    • Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

Nuh Shobha Yatra: Heavy security in place, anti-riot vehicles, drones deployed

G20 summit: Delhi Town Hall, over 160-year-old landmark, gets facelift

Worried about crying baby on the plane? Airline launches 'adult-only' section on flight

Meet the actress who quit Bollywood at the peak of her career due to a superstar because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE