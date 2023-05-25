GSEB SSC (10th) Result 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Board Class 10th result DECLARED, direct link here

Gujarat Board result for the SSC examination is available online at gseb.org. Check all the important highlights on the Gujarat board Class 10 result 2023 here.

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the result of GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 results has been released at 8 am. Gujarat Board result for the SSC examination is available at gseb.org.

Over 65.18 per cent of students have passed the Gujarat Board class 10 exam this year. Candidates can check all important highlights below.