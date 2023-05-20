Headlines

Education

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link, how to check, other details

Goa board SSC result has declared class 10th results at results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse. You can check all important updates below on the Goa Board SSC Result 2023 term 2.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

GBSHSE GOA SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared SSC or Class 10 exam results today (May 20). GBSHSE GOA SSC Result 2023 is available on results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.

GBSHSE Goa SSC board exam 2023 was conducted in two terms, the first one from November 10 to 29, 2022 and the second term from April 1 to 24 at 31. The Goa HSSC Result 2023 has been released at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa which will be held on May 6. The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, conducted the HSSC exam in the first term under the two-terminal system. Between November 11 and November 25, 2023, the first term exam was held.

Check Goa SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates here:

 

 

  • 20 May 2023, 05:25 PM

    Goa SSC Result 2023: Pass percentage

    The pass percentage in Goa board SSC result 2023 is 96.6 per cent, up by 3.9 percentage points since 2022.

     

  • 20 May 2023, 04:11 PM

    A total of 20 locations across the state conducted the exam.  

  • 20 May 2023, 04:08 PM

    Goa board SSC result 2023: Login details
    Enter Seat number, School index number and Date of birth to check result. 

     

  • 20 May 2023, 04:06 PM

    GBSGSE Goa board SSC result 2023 direct link

     

  • 20 May 2023, 04:03 PM

    The second term was conducted by the Board from March 3 to March 31, 2023.

  • 20 May 2023, 04:02 PM

    Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Steps to Check scorecard

    • Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.in.
    • Click on the “Download Goa Board SSC Results March 2023” link
    • Enter your details and your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. 
  • 20 May 2023, 03:59 PM

    Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Official Websites to Download Result

    gbshse.in
    results.gbshegoa.net

