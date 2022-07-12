CUET UG 2022 admit card will release at 6 pm at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check out all latest updates here regarding the Common University Entrance Test.

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be released today (July 12) at the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

This is the first time NTA is conducting CUET-UG 2022and it will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside of India. As many as 9.4 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the DU entrance exam. National Testing Agency, NTA issued the CUET UG Exam City Slips 2022. They are also available to download on the official website.

