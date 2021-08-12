NTA NEET UG 2021 application form correction window open: Check timeframe, guide, how to edit details

According to the latest notification, as released by NTA (National Testing Agency) regarding NEET 2021 application form, aspirants can now correct the mistakes they have committed to filling the NEET 2021 application form.

Opening Dates of Correction Window for NEET 2021 Application Form

To rectify the errors in the NEET 2021 application form, NTA is giving candidates a final chance to make corrections in their NEET 2021 application form. They are providing the facility of corrections by opening a correction window.

This NEET 2021 correction window will be opening from 11th august and will end on 14th august till 2 p.m.

NEET 2021 application form correction dates

The following table will give you a brief of the important dates which should be remembered by NEET 2021 aspirants so that they could make timely corrections.

This is the final opportunity of making any kind of changes in their NEET 2021 Application. After this date, there will be no extension and further alteration provided (as per the authorities).

NEET Correction Window Dates

EVENTS IMPORTANT DATES Last date for NEET 2021 registration August 10, 2021 Last date for fees payment August 10, 2021 correction window Opening date August 11, 2021 Last date to make changes August 14, 2021 (till 2 p.m.) NEET 2021 exam date September 12, 2021

How to make corrections in NEET 2021 Application Form?

Candidates can refer to the following steps to make alterations in their NEET 2021 application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link -‘NEET candidate login’

Step 3: Login with the application number and password.

Step 4: Select ‘corrections in particulars’ from the left panel.

Step 5: Make the desired corrections in the NEET application form.

Step 6: Check all the modified details once again and click on ‘final submit’.

Step 7: After receiving OTP at the registered number, enter it.

Step 8: Save and take the print-out of the NEET application form correction slip for future references.

What details can be changed using NEET 2021 correction window

Here are the highlights on details that can be edited with NEET 2021 application correction window. Refer to the following details:

Personal details Name, DOB, birthplace, father/mother’s name, gender, state of eligibility, details of ID card, medium of question paper and NEET exam center preference. Contact details Contact details and permanent/ correspondence address Academic details (class 10th and 11th) Name of school/college, passing year, place of study, % of marks obtained Academic details (class 12th or equivalent) Board name, school name, address, place and location, passing year, %of marks obtained, qualifying exam code and roll number of class 12th

Guide on how to edit images in NEET 2021 application form

Candidates can follow these steps to make changes or corrections in the photograph through NEET 2021 corrections window.