DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

An entrepreneurial mindset is a set of skills, beliefs and thought processes that enables an individual to create value by identifying opportunities and utilising them. It helps in building a solution-centric approach even when the problems are poorly defined or situations are reasonably complex.

In today’s rapidly evolving academic and career landscape, developing an entrepreneurial mindset can tremendously benefit students in the following 6 ways:

1) Creativity and Innovation

Creativity is the cornerstone of an entrepreneurial mindset. Also, creativity breeds innovation. Students today have excellent exposure to real-world processes. They understand problems and are willing to think out-of-the-box to try and provide their own unique solutions. Allowing students the flexibility to innovate and mentoring them to think creatively in both structured and unstructured ways can boost not just their productivity, but also probably create novel solutions that can benefit society at large.

2) Self-Reliance and Ownership

An entrepreneurial mindset fosters self-belief and consequently empowers individuals to become more self-reliant. It drives the realisation that taking ownership of processes can become a great first step in creating better outcomes. Fostering an entrepreneurial mindset encourages goal-setting and intrinsically drives students to push their own growth boundaries positively. Orienting students towards a ‘do-it-yourself’ mentality will create long term value for them when they deal with bigger real-world challenges.

3) Critical and Analytical Thinking

Critical thinking skills have been recognized as must-haves even as per the new National Education Policy. Orienting oneself towards problem solving, which is an essential attribute of the entrepreneurial mindset, automatically necessitates critical and analytical thinking. It makes students question assumptions and validate scenarios. Such exercises are extremely critical to intellectual development of students.

4) Persistence and Adaptability

Having an entrepreneurial mindset is as much about being mentally flexible as it is about being persistent and dedicated. For students, all of these qualities are very important. On one hand, being mentally flexible will help them cope with sudden changes and adapt seamlessly with minimum effort. On the other hand, persistence is a virtue that is a must for students if they want to achieve their goals. After all, success seldom comes easy and quick.

5) Ability to deal with failure

One of the most important life-skills that the entrepreneurial mindset builds is the ability to deal with setbacks and failure. It teaches one to be resilient in the face of challenges. In entrepreneurship, as in life, decisions are rarely taken with complete information and perspective. Usually, the required response times to solve problems are very low. Consequently, setbacks are bound to occur. Dealing with such setbacks is an essential aspect of cultivating the entrepreneurial mindset. For students, this is an absolutely critical lesson. All students would do well to understand that ups and downs are a part of life, and that one must respond to situations with calm, logical approaches rather than irrational or impulsive ways.

6) Collaboration and Networking

Entrepreneurship is all about collaboration and networking. Consequently, the mindset of an entrepreneur is one which constantly tries to find ways of effectively collaborating with people to

maximise synergies and derive gains. For students, collaboration is both desirable and beneficial. It develops much needed social skills in students. Additionally, it allows for an exchange of ideas and thus fosters development of better informed perspectives with multi-stakeholder inputs. It also gives students visibility and allows them to create a support network of meaningful and impactful connections. As such, students will not just learn better, they will also grow together. Collaboration and team-work skills are also an integral part of work-life and learning such skills early on will make students future-ready and forward-thinking.

Inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset in students creates for them a plethora of possibilities to be successful in life. As someone famously said, “Success is not what you have, but who you are”.

The author of the article is Tejas Shyam, edu-preneur and founder of The Education Journey.

For more insights, he can be contacted at institute@tejtutorials.com

