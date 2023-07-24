DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

File

Most motivational speakers or self-help books have a common suggestion to their target audiences- compete with yourself and not with others. While this is definitely good advice, most students don’t completely understand what it means to compete with oneself.

Is competing with oneself about getting more marks with every passing exam, or is it about studying harder every day? I frequently get asked such questions by my students.

To address this very important aspect, I’ve come up with 3 simple steps that will help any student understand how to compete with and better their present self.

Step 1 - Beat your self-doubt and empower yourself

Before you begin the journey of becoming better, it is important that you negate your self-created hurdles. The easiest thing to say while studying or preparing for any exam is, “I can’t do this! It is so difficult!” This needs to change to, “I am going to do this, because I am an achiever”.

Thinking negative will limit you and will reflect not only in your thoughts but also in your actions. This will impact your self-esteem and will invariably have a cascading effect on not just your health but also on your overall performance.

Be mindful of what you choose to think. Wear your past achievements as a badge of honour, but don’t be swayed by them. Your ideas of success and failure are different and unique- don’t compare them to anyone else’s.

The secret is to be self-motivated and not get bogged down by self -doubt. Back your abilities and don’t worry about failure or its consequences. Making every task a “can-do” is the secret to being able to push yourself to achieve.

Step 2- Commit to the cause

Just knowing that you can achieve anything isn’t going to get the task done! The most critical next step is to focus on the execution by committing completely to it. Once you decide on a task or goal, make sure you see it through.

Put in the paces, dedicate yourself to the cause and keep track of your goal at all times. Most students are great at setting lofty goals- but the drive to achieve fizzles out in just a few days. Making sure you invest your time and focus on achieving the desired results is very important.

Don’t rely on others to keep setting timetables or targets for you. Set up your own metrics for goal attainment. Make your goals SMART – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound.

Step 3 – Always be willing and prepared to learn something meaningful

The day you stop learning is the day you stop growing. The boundaries of technology and knowledge are growing at such a rapid pace today that it is imperative to keep oneself upskilled continuously. There is so much that we can learn from even simple everyday interactions with others. The key is to be both willing and prepared to learn something meaningful.

Always look to grow by learning something new that can add value every day. That will make you a better version of yourself. However, one must be careful to not waste time over trivial things that don’t create value and serve as distractions. Make sure that you focus on things which are important.

The above 3 simple steps have helped me personally in my education journey. Hopefully, they’ll help you tremendously!

The author of the article is Tejas Shyam, edu-preneur and founder of The Education Journey.

