CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 12 Term 2 scores announced, over 1.34 lakh students score above 90%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 12 Board examinations.
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared its class 12 results in which 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said. Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. The much-anticipated results are available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 examinations. The exams were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 from April 26, 2022 to June 15, 2022.
As students got anxious about the results and took to social media to complain about the alleged delay in announcement of results for Class 12 Term 2 exams, the Education Ministry recently advised them to stay calm and not to lose patience. It said that it takes time to check exam papers so the result will be declared soon by the board.
Trivandrum – 98.83% Bengaluru – 98.16% Bengaluru – 97.79% Chennai – 97.79% Delhi East – 96.29% Delhi West – 96.29% Ahmer – 96.01% Chandigarh – 95.98% Panchkula – 94.08% Guwahati – 02.06% Patna – 91.20% Bhopal – 90.74% Pune – 90.48% Bhubaneswar – 90.37% Noida – 90.27% Dehradun – 85.39% Prayagraj – 83.71%
The CBSE final marksheet will be prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.
The board has decided to introduce a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts to access digital documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Read More
The results have been announced after the Education Minister had said that there will be no delay in the announcement. Earlier, CBSE had asked colleges and universities to put a hold on their admissions process in order to make way for the CBSE students.