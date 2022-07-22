Headlines

CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 12 Term 2 scores announced, over 1.34 lakh students score above 90%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 12 Board examinations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared its class 12 results in which 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said. Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. The much-anticipated results are available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 examinations. The exams were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 from April 26, 2022 to June 15, 2022.

As students got anxious about the results and took to social media to complain about the alleged delay in announcement of results for Class 12 Term 2 exams, the Education Ministry recently advised them to stay calm and not to lose patience. It said that it takes time to check exam papers so the result will be declared soon by the board.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:32 AM

    30% weightage to Term 1, 70% to Term 2

    30 per cent weightage was given to Term 1 exams and 70 per cent weightage to Term 2. For practical exams, both terms will get equal weightage.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:28 AM

    Check region-wise pass per centage here

    Trivandrum – 98.83% Bengaluru – 98.16% Bengaluru – 97.79% Chennai – 97.79% Delhi East – 96.29% Delhi West – 96.29% Ahmer – 96.01% Chandigarh – 95.98% Panchkula – 94.08% Guwahati – 02.06% Patna – 91.20% Bhopal – 90.74% Pune – 90.48% Bhubaneswar – 90.37% Noida – 90.27% Dehradun – 85.39% Prayagraj – 83.71%

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:27 AM

    Over 1.34 lakh students score above 90%

    Over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent, while 1.34 lakh got above 90 per cent.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:23 AM

    How to check score on DigiLocker

    Students can download their CBSE Mark Sheets from DigiLocker. In order to access their CBSE Result on DigiLocker, students need to login using their roll number and the PIN. The pin has been sent to the schools. 

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:07 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Results 2022: Girls outperfom boys

    Girls' pass percentage is 94.54 per cent while boys' is 91.25 per cent. 

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:06 AM

    Final marksheet on basis on weightage in Term 1 and Term 2

    The CBSE final marksheet will be prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:04 AM

    CBSE expected to announce Class 10 results at 2 pm today

    CBSE is expected to release Class 10 High School results at 2 pm today. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to come. 

  • 22 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM

    92.71% students pass CBSE 12 board examination

     

  • 22 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 SOON: Know how to check CBSE Term 2 result scores, marksheet via Digilocker

     

    The board has decided to introduce a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts to access digital documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Read More

  • 22 Jul 2022, 09:54 AM

    How to check your CBSE Class 12 Exam Result Online

    • Log on to official website cbse.gov.in and click on Results 
    • Enter details like Roll No, School No and Admit Card No. 
    • You can download your scorecard for future reference
    • One can also log on to results.cbse.nic.in
  • 22 Jul 2022, 09:53 AM

    There will be no delay in exam results, Education Minister had assured

    The results have been announced after the Education Minister had said that there will be no delay in the announcement. Earlier, CBSE had asked colleges and universities to put a hold on their admissions process in order to make way for the CBSE students.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 09:43 AM

    Check CBSE Class 12 Results on DigiLocker

    Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts.

