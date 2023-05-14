Headlines

Education

CISCE Result 2023 Highlights: ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results DECLARED, direct link here

Candidates who appeared for Class 10th and 12th can go through check the results on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the result of ICSE (class 10th), and ISC (class 12th) Results 2023. The ICSE and ISC results are now available online. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10th and 12th can go through check the results on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.  

Check all important highlights on the CISCE Board Result 2023 here: 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 May 2023, 06:07 PM

    ICSE, ISC 2023 Results: How to check results 

    • Go to results.cisce.org.
    • Select ICSE or ISC results.
    • Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number and the captcha.
    • Click on the show result button.
    • Click on the print result button to get printout.
  • 14 May 2023, 03:32 PM

    ISC Results 2023: Statistics 

    A total of 51,781 boys appeared for the CISCE ISC or Class 12 exam and 46,724 girls appeared for the exam. Of them, 49,687 boys and 45,796 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage is 96.93%.

  • 14 May 2023, 03:21 PM

    CISCE Results 2023 for Class 10, 12: Girls out perform boys 

    Girls in both Class 10 and Class 12 have performed better than boys in this year's board exam. 

    Class 10 

    Girls: 99.21%

    Boys: 98.71%

    Class 12

    Girls: 98.01%

    Boys: 95.96%

  • 14 May 2023, 03:19 PM

    ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Pass percentage 

    ICSE: 98.94%

    ISC: 96.93%

  • 14 May 2023, 03:17 PM

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023: Toppers list

    CISCE will release the list of toppers for both Classes 10 and 12 shortly. 

  • 14 May 2023, 03:17 PM

    CISCE ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023: Toppers list

    CISCE will release the list of toppers for both Classes 10 and 12 shortly. 

  • 14 May 2023, 03:14 PM

    Click here to check the CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023.

  • 14 May 2023, 03:12 PM
    • Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
    • Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.
    • Enter your credentials and login.
    • Check your board exam result.
  • 14 May 2023, 03:10 PM

    To check CISCE board exam results, enter the index number and unique ID as login credentials. 

     

  • 14 May 2023, 03:02 PM

    Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

     

    Direct link: CISCE result 2023

  • 14 May 2023, 02:53 PM

    CISCE Result 2023: ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results to be declared shortly

  • 14 May 2023, 02:21 PM

    CISCE to release 10, 12 results on May 14: Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon

     

  • 14 May 2023, 02:01 PM

    ICSE Board Results 2023: Result date: Past years' trend

    • 2022 July 17
    • 2021 July 24
    • 2020 July 10
    • 2019 May 7
    • 2018 May 14

     

  • 14 May 2023, 01:56 PM

    The ICSE 10th result 2023 official website is cisce.org.

  • 14 May 2023, 01:52 PM

    ICSE Board Results 2023: List of Details to check for CISCE Class 10, 12 Marksheet

    1. Student's Name

    2. Date of birth

    3. Student ID

    4. School's Name

    5. Marks in theory and practical subjects

    6. Subjects name

    7. Status of the Result

  • 14 May 2023, 01:45 PM

    ICSE/ISC Result 2023: How to Download Result on DigiLocker?

    • Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • It will redirect to a login page
    • Enter details - Aadhaar/mobile number, security Pin shared by the school, and click on the Sign In button
    • Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • 14 May 2023, 01:32 PM

    CISCE Result 2023: Websites to check

    • cisce.org
    • cisceresults.in
    • digilocker.gov.in
  • 14 May 2023, 01:28 PM

    CISCE Result 2023: Steps to check the result

    • Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
    • Click on the result link available
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download
    • Keep a print copy of the same for future reference.
  • 14 May 2023, 01:19 PM

    CISCE Result 2023 Via SMS: ISC 12th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

     

  • 14 May 2023, 01:05 PM

    CISCE Result 2023 Via SMS:

    ICSE 10th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

     

  • 14 May 2023, 12:53 PM

    Over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ICSE and ISC exams 2023.

     

  • 14 May 2023, 12:41 PM

    ISC or Class 12 exams were conducted on February 13, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

  • 14 May 2023, 12:28 PM

    The ICSE or Class 10 exams were conducted on February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. 

     

  • 14 May 2023, 12:19 PM

    Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

     

