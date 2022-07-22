22 Jul 2022, 02:38 PM

To know how to check CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result via SMS, you can follow these steps.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse11 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 11 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.