Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to declare CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 by the last week of July. Once announced, students can check the CBSE Board 10th, 12th result 2022 on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in 2022. They need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and school number to access CBSE term 2 result class 10, 12.

CBSE class 10 Result is eagerly awaited. About 21 lakh students have prepared for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations conducted in two terms this year.

The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

