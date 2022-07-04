CBSE Class 10th Term 2 result 2022 LIVE: Marksheets to be out today at cbse.gov.in, know latest updates here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the scores for class 10th students today on its official website. Once released, the CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 will be available for students at cbse.gov.in.
Candidates who are awaiting their results will be able to check their CBSE Class 10th mark sheets on several websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and the Digilocker website and application. The students will also be able to check their scores through the UMANG app.
Though the CBSE class 10th term 2 results 2022 are expected today, no confirmation from CBSE has been given yet. The date and time of the results have not been confirmed yet by the board, but the mark sheets are expected to be out anytime today, as per media reports.
Know the latest updates regarding CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 –
CBSE Class 10th term 2 results soon on Digilocker
Good News for CBSE Class X and XII students, Get your #CBSE results in your DigiLocker Account on Result day easily. Just create your #DigiLocker Account today! https://t.co/Y8SaVNAAha pic.twitter.com/kE6if2RBNr— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) June 30, 2022
CBSE Class 10th Term 2 result weightage
While students wait for the result announcement, they should understand the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 marks. Former speculations about 30:70 may not be true as the board is yet to officially declare the weightage criteria. Meanwhile, some experts suggest that the weightage could be 50:50.
CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Expected pass percentage
The pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 will be released along with the mark sheets. According to past trends, this year's pass percentage is expected to be around 94 to 95 percent overall.
CBSE 10th result through Digilocker app
Students who are awaiting their CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 can download the Digilocker app through the Apple App store or Play Store on their phones, and register through their Aadhaar card and other personal details. Students will have to enter their CBSE roll numbers on the Digilocker app to know their marks.
CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022: Websites to check scores
The candidates who appeared for the CBSE class 10th board exams 2022 will be able to check their scores through these websites -
cbse.gov.in
results.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
What are CBSE Class 10th passing criteria?
The CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 are set to be released soon, and the passing marks for the exams are 33 percentile. Students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in all 5 subjects, and overall. If a student appeared for 6 subjects and failed one while passing the rest, he or she will be considered as pass.
CBSE Class 10th term 2 result 2022 time
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet notified an official time for the release of the CBSE 10th results, but it is likely that the results will be uploaded around 11 am today, July 4. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on cbse.gov.in.
When will CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022 be released?
According to media reports, the CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022 will be released on July 10, while the CBSE class 10th results will be out today, July 4.
CBSE 10th results 2022: Know steps to download results
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link
- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number
- Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.