CBSE Class 10th Term 2 result 2022 LIVE: Marksheets to be out today at cbse.gov.in, know latest updates here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the scores for class 10th students today on its official website. Once released, the CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 will be available for students at cbse.gov.in.

Candidates who are awaiting their results will be able to check their CBSE Class 10th mark sheets on several websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and the Digilocker website and application. The students will also be able to check their scores through the UMANG app.

Though the CBSE class 10th term 2 results 2022 are expected today, no confirmation from CBSE has been given yet. The date and time of the results have not been confirmed yet by the board, but the mark sheets are expected to be out anytime today, as per media reports.

Know the latest updates regarding CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 –