CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10 results announced at cbseresults.nic.in, 2.36 lakh score over 90%

CBSE Class 10 Result News 2022: CBSE has declared Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Scores can also be viewed on UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022, CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 22 announced the Class 10 Board exam results. Students can check their scores on the Board’s official websites -- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in. Candidates may also get the CBSE 10th result through SMS service. All you have to do is type CBSE10( roll. no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to 7738299899. When CBSE announces the results, your respective marksheets will be sent to you via text message on the same phone number. This year, the overall pass percentage has gone down as compared to the previous year’s 99.04 per cent. This year’s pass percentage is 94.40. A total of 2109208 candidates registered for class 10 exams, of which, 1976668 students have passed.

Earlier today, the CBSE announced Class 12 results 2022 in which the overall pass percentage dipped from last year's 99.37 per cent to 92.71 per cent. While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms. The board did not announce a merit list this year as well. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to pandemic.