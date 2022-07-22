Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10 results announced at cbseresults.nic.in, 2.36 lakh score over 90%

CBSE Class 10 Result News 2022: CBSE has declared Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Scores can also be viewed on UMANG app.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022, CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 22 announced the Class 10 Board exam results. Students can check their scores on the Board’s official websites -- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in. Candidates may also get the CBSE 10th result through SMS service. All you have to do is type CBSE10( roll. no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to 7738299899. When CBSE announces the results, your respective marksheets will be sent to you via text message on the same phone number. This year, the overall pass percentage has gone down as compared to the previous year’s 99.04 per cent. This year’s pass percentage is 94.40. A total of 2109208 candidates registered for class 10 exams, of which, 1976668 students have passed.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in - DIRECT LINK to check Term 2 result 

Earlier today, the CBSE announced Class 12 results 2022 in which the overall pass percentage dipped from last year's 99.37 per cent to 92.71 per cent. While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms. The board did not announce a merit list this year as well. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to pandemic.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Jul 2022, 05:42 PM

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2023 dates released

    The CBSE class 10th and class 12th exams 2023 will be conducted from February 15, 2023, according to the official statement of the national board.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 04:59 PM

    What to do if CBSE website crashes?

    If you want to check your CBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022 but the website is not working, you will be able to check your results through DigiLocker and through the UMANG app.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 04:16 PM

    No topper list for CBSE Class 10th term 2 exams 2022

    This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be releasing a merit list and names of toppers to make sure that there is no "unhealthy competition" between students. 

  • 22 Jul 2022, 04:01 PM

    CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 topper revealed!

    Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida, topped the CBSE 10th board exam 2022 with 100% marks in the term 2 exams.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 03:06 PM

    How to check score if DigiLocker stops working

    If you are unable to access your scorecard on DigiLocker app, then you can also use this URL: https://results.digilocker.gov.in/cbsesscerterm22022.html

  • 22 Jul 2022, 02:29 PM

    CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App 

    Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone 

    Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option. 

    Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result.

    Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 02:23 PM

    CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam Results: Girls outperform boys by 1.41 per cent

    95.21 per cent of the girls clear the exam while 93.80 per cent of boys manage to clear their class 10th Board examination.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 02:18 PM

    94.4 per cent students clear CBSE Class 10 exams 

  • 22 Jul 2022, 02:11 PM

    Websites to check CBSE Class 10 exam results online: 

    • cbse.gov.in
    • results.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • digilocker.gov.in

     

  • 22 Jul 2022, 02:07 PM

    CBSE Class 10 Results 2022: Know how to check scores via SMS

    Candidates may also get the CBSE 10th result through SMS service. All you have to do is type CBSE10( roll. no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to 7738299899. When CBSE announces the results, your respective marksheets will be sent to you via text message on the same phone number.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 01:50 PM

    CBSE announces Class 10 exam results, know how to check online

    The CBSE has announced the Class 10 results 2022 on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Here's how you can check online: 

    • Log on to Board's official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
    • Enter details like Roll Number, School Number etc. 
    • Download scorecard for future reference 

     

  • 22 Jul 2022, 01:07 PM

    CBSE Class 10 results available on Pariksha Sangam

    CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 are only available with schools, on Pariksha Sangam. They are currently not available online, for students to check. However, the result links are expected to go live by 2 pm.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 12:57 PM

    Students can download the CBSE 10th mark sheet:

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.nic.in
    • results.gov.in
    • IVRS system
    • SMS service
    • Digilocker app -- digilocker.gov.in
    • Pariksha Sangam -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
  • 22 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM

    Steps to check scores via SMS 

    Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone. 

    Step 2: Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number. 

    Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899. 

    Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 11:49 AM

    CBSE Class 10 Results to be available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

    Speculated to be out at 2 pm, students must note that just like CBSE 12th Result, even class 10th result will not be released on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

  • 22 Jul 2022, 11:34 AM

    Next CBSE Board exams from February 15, 2023

    ln the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from February 15, 2023.

     

  • 22 Jul 2022, 11:30 AM

    Keep your roll number, School number handy

    Students are advised to keep their Roll Number, School Number handy while checking your CBSE Class 10 exam results 2022. 

  • 22 Jul 2022, 11:25 AM

    30:70 weightage expected for Class 10 exams

    For Class 12, Term 1 and Term 2 have been given 30 per cent and 70 per cent weightage respectively. A similar pattern is expected for Class 10 exams as well. 

  • 22 Jul 2022, 11:23 AM

    CBSE to announce Class 10 results at 2 pm

    CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 results at 2 pm. Once declared, the results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker.

