CBSE Class 12 Result declared LIVE updates: Know how to check CBSE Term 2 result at cbse.nic.in

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results between July 20 to 23, 2022, and the CBSE 12th Result 2022 are expected to be declared after that. CBSE has not issued an official notice yet but is expected to, soon.

Once declared, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CBSE results will be released on time. The Minister said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.