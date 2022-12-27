CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023 Live Updates: CBSE class 10, 12 exam timetable likely to be RELEASED today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to publish the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet for 2023. On the CBSE website, you can find the class schedule for classes 10 and 12. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 are available to students at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively.

During the current academic year 2022-2023, the board will conduct the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams over the course of a single term. On February 15, the CBSE board exam for 2023 will begin. Topic names, 2023 CBSE exam dates, time durations for exam, and important instructions for students are all included in the CBSE date sheet for the 2022–2023 session.

According to reports, more than 34 lakh students have enrolled for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in 2023. Of these students, 18 lakh are in class 10, and 16 lakh are in class 12. Due to COVID-19, the CBSE Board Exams will only be held once in 2023 rather than twice as they were last year.

Check recent updates on CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet, practical exams, admit cards, and other information: