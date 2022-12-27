CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023 Live Updates: CBSE class 10, 12 exam timetable likely to be RELEASED today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to publish the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet for 2023. On the CBSE website, you can find the class schedule for classes 10 and 12. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 are available to students at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively.
During the current academic year 2022-2023, the board will conduct the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams over the course of a single term. On February 15, the CBSE board exam for 2023 will begin. Topic names, 2023 CBSE exam dates, time durations for exam, and important instructions for students are all included in the CBSE date sheet for the 2022–2023 session.
According to reports, more than 34 lakh students have enrolled for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in 2023. Of these students, 18 lakh are in class 10, and 16 lakh are in class 12. Due to COVID-19, the CBSE Board Exams will only be held once in 2023 rather than twice as they were last year.
Check recent updates on CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet, practical exams, admit cards, and other information:
The practical exams will start on January 1, 2023, as previously announced by CBSE in a notification. The exact dates have not yet been revealed. It is suggested that students contact their respective schools for this.
The theory paper will receive 80 marks on the CBSE board exams for classes 10, and the internal assessment will receive 20 marks.
The datesheet for the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations for the MBOSE Board has been made public by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). By visiting to mbose.in, the Board's official website, eligible students can view the schedule and download it.
As students wait for the date sheet for the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12, a meme fest has broken out on social media. A hilarious post was shared on Twitter by eagerly awaiting students. On the official website cbse.gov.in, CBSE 2023 board exam date sheet is expected to be announced for class 10, 12 today.
@cbseindia29 is soon gonna release #CBSEDateSheet for 10th and 12th pic.twitter.com/xftaMNPTND— ggukiephany (@ggukiephany) December 26, 2022
#CBSE #CBSEBoardExam2023 #cbsedatesheet #CBSE2023— Ambuj(@Ambuj_jiii) December 26, 2022
.
Me Waiting For CBSE Datesheet be like pic.twitter.com/UxfCuy6KRW
The dates for the exams have not yet been announced on the CBSE website. However, according to sources, the date sheet might be made available on cbse.gov.in today. As soon as the results are made public, we'll update this page with instructions and a direct link to check.
The CBSE 2023 timetable will soon be made available. According to reports, the Class 10 and 12 CBSE 2023 timetable should be made public today. Students can download it once it is available from the official website, cbse.gov.in.
For the CBSE board exam, students are given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper and instructions in addition to the 3 hours allotted for writing answers to the majority of the papers. They are not permitted to attempt the exam during this time.
The 2023 CBSE Class 12 Exam will take place once a year. According to official information, the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will start on February 15 of the the next year.
Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, official website of CBSE.
Step 2: Select "CBSE 10th Board Exam date sheet 2023" or "CBSE 12th Board Exam date sheet 2023" on the homepage.
Step 3: Exam timing, date, and other crucial information should all be carefully reviewed.
Step 4: Take a printout of it after downloading it for later use.