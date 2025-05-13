CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: Once declared, students can check their scores on official platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE 10th Results 2025 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce CBSE Board Class 10 results 2025 reportedly at 1 pm today (May 13). Once declared, students can check their scores on official platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

Once announced, candidates can access their results through the official CBSE websites:

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in



CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use



CBSE 10th Results 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

Enter the login credentials- application number, date of birth.

CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE marksheet 2025 PDF for Class 10, 12 and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in.

Click on Class 10/ Class 12.

Enter the necessary credentials such as your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit security PIN given by your school.

Once all fields are filled, click on the 'Next' button.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP and hit "Submit" to continue.

After the system verifies your credentials, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click on "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.

Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available under the documents section.