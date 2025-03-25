Bihar Board Class 12th Inter Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board Chairman, Anand Kishore, informed Education Minister Sunil Kumar that the BSEB will release the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025, at 1:15 PM on March 25, 2025.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Class 12th Board Result 2025, today, March 25, 2025. Students can check their results on the official BSEB website using their roll number and date of birth. The board will also release the names of the toppers, the merit list, the pass percentage, and the dates for the compartment exams.

The BSEB is scheduled to release the Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2025 at 1:15 PM on March 25, 2025. Bihar School Examination Board Chairman, Anand Kishore, informed Education Minister Sunil Kumar that the BSEB will release the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025, at 1:15 PM on March 25, 2025.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Bihar, S. Siddharth, will also be present at the press conference to announce the results, according to the official update.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be available on the following websites –

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

interresult2025.com

interbiharboard.com.

Here are the Live Updates: