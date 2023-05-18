BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Odisha Board Matric result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, know how to check

The Odisha Class 10th results will be declared on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The BSE of Odisha has released the results of Class 10th exams today (May 18) at 10 am. The Odisha Class 10th result is available at on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 10 board exams were held in the state from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. This year, almost six lakh students from the regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams appeared for the matriculation exam. The scorecard will be available at 12pm.