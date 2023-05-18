Headlines

Education

Education

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Odisha Board Matric result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, know how to check

The Odisha Class 10th results will be declared on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

The BSE of Odisha has released the results of Class 10th exams today (May 18) at 10 am. The Odisha Class 10th result is available at on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

Odisha Class 10 board exams were held in the state from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. This year, almost six lakh students from the regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams appeared for the matriculation exam. The scorecard will be available at 12pm.

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 May 2023, 12:29 PM

    Odisha 10th result 2023: Grade-wise result 

    • A1- 4,158
    • A2- 29,838 
    • B1- 77,567
    • B2-1,18,750
    • C-1,22,271 
    • D- 95,934
    • E-62,791 
    • Fail- 8,585
  • 18 May 2023, 11:46 AM

    Odisha Class 10th results DIRECT LINK

     

  • 18 May 2023, 11:14 AM

    Odisha Class 10th result is declared at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

     

  • 18 May 2023, 11:13 AM

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 link to be activated after 12 pm.

  • 18 May 2023, 10:21 AM

    Board representatives said in the press conference that whether the summative 1 and 2 system will continue or only one exam will be held at the end of the next academic year is under discussion and a notification will be issued shortly. They also said that, unlike last year, supplementary exams will be held this year.

     

  • 18 May 2023, 10:19 AM

    BSE Odisha class 10th result 2023: As many as 3,200 schools have recorded 100 per cent result.

     

  • 18 May 2023, 10:17 AM

    The pass percentage BSE Odisha class 10th:
    Boys: 95.75 per cent
    Girls: 97.05 per cent

     

  • 18 May 2023, 10:07 AM

    BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, scorecards link to be activated at 12pm.

  • 18 May 2023, 10:01 AM

    Odisha Education Minister Pramila Malik has arrived for the press conference to announce 10th or Matric results. 

  • 18 May 2023, 09:48 AM

    BSE Odisha Matric result 2023: Login details 

    • Board exam roll number.
    • Date of birth.
  • 18 May 2023, 09:40 AM

    Odisha Matric exam results scorecards will be available on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 12:00 p.m.

     

  • 18 May 2023, 09:12 AM

    BSE President Ramashis Hazra will announce the Odisha Matric exam results at 10 a.m

     

  • 18 May 2023, 08:49 AM

    BSE Odisha Board Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker

    • Visit the website digilocker.gov.in.
    • Click on “Sign up” on the homepage
    • Enter Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
    • Log in with the required details.
    • Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “BSE Odisha.”
    • look for the 2023 BSE Odisha Class 10 Results.
    • Enter your Aadhaar card number. The Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.
  • 18 May 2023, 08:35 AM

    Over six lakh students appeared for the matriculation exams in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams.

  • 18 May 2023, 08:17 AM

    BSE Odisha Result 2023 via SMS

    Type OR10<Rollno> and send it to 5676750.
    Students will receive the BSE Odisha class 10th result 2023 on their respective mobile numbers.

  • 18 May 2023, 08:01 AM

    Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: official websites, direct link

    • bseodisha.nic.in
    • orissaresults.nic.in
  • 18 May 2023, 07:51 AM

    BSE Odisha Class 10th exam 2023 date:

    Odisha Class 10 board exams were held in the state from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres.

     

  • 18 May 2023, 07:39 AM

    Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: This year, over 6 lakh candidates enrolled to take BSE Odisha HSC/Matric exam 2023. 

  • 18 May 2023, 07:27 AM

    Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: How to check 

    • Go to orrisaresults.nic.in.
    • Check BSE Odisha HSC result 2023.
    • Enter your roll number, date of birth and the text/numbers from the displayed image and login.
    • Check your result.
    • Download/take printout of the result page for future use.
  • 18 May 2023, 07:10 AM

    Once released, the Odisha Class 10th results will be declared at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

  • 18 May 2023, 07:05 AM

    The of Secondary Education Odisha to release the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 today (May 18) at 10am. 

