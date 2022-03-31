BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric result DECLARED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: 79.88% of students have passed the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exams this year.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: The result for BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result was declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today. 79.88% of students have passed the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exams this year.

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

