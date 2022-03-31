Headlines

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric result DECLARED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: 79.88% of students have passed the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exams this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: The result for BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result was declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)  today. 79.88% of students have passed the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exams this year.

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • 31 Mar 2022, 03:50 PM

    This year, the overall pass percentage is 79.88%. Ramayani Roy of Patel High School, Aurangabad has topped the BSEB matric exam with 97.4%.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 03:11 PM

    Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the results shortly.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 01:09 PM

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Latest Updates: BSEB Result DELAYED 

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 for class 10th today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the official notice released on March 30, 2022, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result will be declared at 1 pm today. However, Bihar board Matric result declaration time has been delayed. The results will be declared today at 3 pm, not 1 pm, the BSEB has confirmed.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 09:28 AM

    BSEB 10th Result: Past 5 years pass percentage

    2021- 78.17%

    2020- 80.59%

    2019- 80.73%

    2018- 68.89%

    2017- 50.12%

    2016- 44.66%.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 09:27 AM

    Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • 31 Mar 2022, 09:27 AM

    How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

    To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

    Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

    Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes 

    Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

    Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

