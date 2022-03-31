BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric result DECLARED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: The result for BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result was declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today. 79.88% of students have passed the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exams this year.
Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:
biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 for class 10th today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the official notice released on March 30, 2022, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result will be declared at 1 pm today. However, Bihar board Matric result declaration time has been delayed. The results will be declared today at 3 pm, not 1 pm, the BSEB has confirmed.
To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.
Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes
Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.