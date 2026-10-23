Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 7,823 crore, revenue jumps 11%

Infosys Q2 results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 7,823 crore, while revenue grows 11% to Rs 49,244 crore. Company announces Rs 26 interim dividend.

IT major Infosys Ltd on October 23 reported a 6% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 7,823 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by improved demand from clients in the energy and utilities sectors and increased spending on artificial intelligence (AI) services.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7,364 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Infosys Q2 Revenue Rises 11%

Infosys' revenue from operations increased 11% to Rs 49,244 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 44,490 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported strong deal wins during the quarter, reflecting continued demand for large-scale business transformation programmes and AI-related services.

Infosys CEO Highlights Strong Deal Wins, AI Revenue Growth

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the company secured large deals worth $5.2 billion during the quarter, including a mega deal valued at over $2 billion.

He said the deal wins reinforced Infosys' position as a trusted partner for global clients undertaking large and complex transformation programmes.

The company's AI revenue accounted for 10.5% of its business and grew 29% quarter-on-quarter, Parekh said.

As businesses increasingly adopt AI at scale, Infosys is advising some of the world's largest enterprises on their AI strategies and continuing to invest in domain expertise, technology capabilities and partnerships to help clients realise value from AI, he added.

Infosys Q2 Operating Margin At 21%

Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said the company recorded an operating margin of 21% in the second quarter despite heightened volatility.

He attributed the stable margins to continued efforts to improve cost and operational efficiency while making necessary investments in the business.

The company's free cash flow stood at $928 million, representing 113.3% of its net profit, Sanghrajka said.

Infosys Announces Rs 26 Interim Dividend

The Infosys board announced an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, marking a 13% increase compared with the previous year.

The company fixed November 3, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend. The payout is scheduled for November 11, 2026.