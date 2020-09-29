Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital after testing COVID-19 negative

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19. "He was tested negative today and his condition is better. He has been discharged from the hospital," said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

He was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket after being disgnosed with dengue on September 24. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14. He was shifted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of fever and shortness of breath.

It is pertinent to mention that Sisodia had been given the temporary additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after he tested positive for coronavirus in July. Sisodia is the second Delhi Cabinet minister after Jain to test positive for COVID-19.