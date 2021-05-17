Celebrity emcee Angela Rebello sets everyone’s mood ablaze with her style statement, reveals what fashion means to her!

Fashion is a broad concept that not any layman will understand. An impeccable style statement can speak volumes about your personality. In the words of Angele Rebello, “If you can dress for it, you can achieve anything and everything in life.”

Before you start wondering and put your thinking caps on, we tell you that Angela Rebello is an emcee and a celebrity host. She is known for hosting some of the biggest events and shows in India and overseas. The ravishing beauty has not just left everyone hooked to her communication skills, but she has even made the heads turn for her virtuous style statement.

The anchor who has been hosting Filmfare Awards for quite a long time has hosted many other big events including Dada Saheb Phalke Academy Awards and the Asian Athletic Championship. One thing to note from her every appearance is her glamorous quotient that has always remained on point.

Be it a thigh-slit gown, a pantsuit, a shimmery dress, a saree or an Indian traditional attire, Angela has always left the fashion police impressed with her style statement. Every outfit worn by the emcee has always remained distinct from her past appearances, and that’s what she completely focuses on.

“To set style trends and be unique with what I wear has always been on my mind. I believe the way you dress speaks a lot about your confidence, and as an entertainer, my confidence should be top-notch from tip to the toe”, quoted Angela.

It has not only been during her red carpet appearances or any performance at an event, but Angela always loves to keep her fashion game on point. Even during her travel journeys, the celebrity host makes sure to be at her best with her casual yet chic outfits. When asked how she defines fashion, the emcee revealed that it is more about being comfortable first and then having thought to impress others.

Furthermore, Angela said, “You walk with confidence when you are comfortable in your outfit. So, the first and foremost thing is to be completely comfortable in what you wear.” Moreover, Angela Rebello is an ardent fan of western outfits. As much as she loves to don western outfits, she also has great admiration for ethnic wear.

However, her profession has always given us a glimpse of the emcee either in a lustrous gown or a suit. Having worked with notable brands and celebrities, Angela has so far hosted more than 1500 shows in 50 different countries. Unfortunately, with events and shows coming to a standstill due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the celebrity anchor concluded by stating that she loves to entertain the audience on stage. “I can’t wait for the situation to get better and leave the audience awestruck once again”, the emcee declared.

