LIVE Updates | Seelampur Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Independent candidate Shakeela Begum emerges as winner

Seelampur Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: There are a total of four wards in the Seelampur Delhi Assembly constituency.

Delhi MCD Election (Chunav) Results 2022: The counting of votes in the Delhi MCD elections will be held on Wednesday, December 7 and the results will be announced the same day. Voting for the election to the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place on Sunday, December 4. A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray. This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. Earlier, there were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- in Delhi from 2012-2022. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls.

As counting of the votes underway, BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma has emerged as a winner from Maujpur ward of Seelampur. The State Election Commission (SEC) --- sec.delhi.gov.in -- will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app. In the Seelampur Delhi Assembly constituency, there are a total of four wards -- Seelampur, Gautam Puri, Chauhan Banger, Maujpur.

Candidates from Seelampur - Mumtaz (Congress), Naseem Bano (AAP), Seema Sharma (BJP)

Candidates from Maujpur - Vinod Kumar (Congress), Anil Jain (AAP), Anil Gaur (BJP)

Candidates from Gautam Puri - Mohd Riyasat (Congress ), Anil Jain (AAP), Satya Sharma (BJP)

Candidates from Chauhan Banger - Shagufta Chaudhary (Congress), Aasma Rehman (AAP), Saba Gaji (BJP)

1. Seelampur is ward number 225 in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and has a total population of 63,039. The Seelampur (Ward 225) MCD seat is reserved for women.

2. Gautam Puri is ward number 226 and has a total population of 51,072. The Gautam Puri MCD seat is unreserved.

3. Chauhan Banger is ward number 227 and has a total population of 58,344. The Chauhan Banger MCD seat is reserved for women.

4. Maujpur is ward number 228 and has a total population of 63,960. The Maujpur MCD seat is unreserved.



Authorities have geared up for the counting of votes polled in the Delhi municipal elections, with officials saying 42 centres have been set up for the Wednesday exercise which will begin at 8 am amid tight security.

The centres are located in areas, including, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

2017 Civic election results

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

Total voters

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender people.