Residents will no longer be able to take a walk for free in the Dwarka Sector 16D Park as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has levied an entry fee.

The directive has been issued by the office of the Deputy Director (Horticulture) of the Dwarka Division of DDA.

The 36-acre District Park of Dwarka Sector 16D features an open gym, a running track, and swings for children. It caters to the residents of several housing societies in the vicinity.

Entry fees

Entry to the park will now be allowed only with a valid pass.

A daily pass will cost Rs 20 while a monthly pass can be bought for Rs 200.

However, the prices are different for people belonging to certain categories. For senior citizens, the daily pass is priced at Rs 10 and the monthly pass at Rs 100. Foreign nationals will be charged a daily fee of Rs 100 to use the park.

The entry is reportedly free for children up to 13 years of age.

Residents protest DDA’s move

Dozens of residents of the area have protested the DDA’s move.

“It is a public park, so ideally there shouldn’t be any entry fee. DDA gets funds from the taxes we pay to the central government, so why should we pay again,” Kaushal Khanna, general secretary of the RWA Platinum Heights, a residential complex opposite the park, said, according to The Indian Express.

“Why will residents pay you daily? Where will senior citizens, and children go? Where will senior citizens get money from?” asked Rahul Dhankar, a protesting resident.

Meanwhile, Matiala MLA Sandeep Singh Sehrawat and councillor Ram Niwas Gehlot met the protestors and told them they would work to resolve the issue within a week.

DDA’s statement

The DDA has defended levying the fee saying it is meant to enhance the park’s infrastructure.

“We are charging fees only on parks where substantial expenditure has been made to upgrade facilities to give a better environment to citizens and getting partial reimbursement of running expenses. Most DDA parks are still free and citizens can choose which one they prefer,” a DDA spokesperson said.