Yellow alert in Delhi: New guidelines issued for Metro commuters- Check here

Amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AAP government has decided to impose a yellow alert in the national capital and issue a fresh set of COVID-19 curbs to stop the spread of the virus. New guidelines have also been issued for Delhi Metro travelers.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a fresh set of guidelines for all the residents, which includes the closure of all educational institutes, gyms, malls, yoga studios, spas, and other places where a gathering of people is possible.

New restrictions have also been imposed for Delhi Metro users. As per the DDMA order, the Delhi Metro will only operate at a 50 percent capacity till further notice. No standing passengers will be allowed in the trains, and all passengers and staff will have to strictly wear a face mask.

The order of the Delhi government further states, “At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 percent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, and cycle rickshaws.”

After the high-level meeting conducted in view of the highest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delhi is mostly recording mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. That is why there is no reason to panic. However, to ensure that the infection rate does not rise exponentially, a few restrictions under level 1 (yellow alert) is going to be imposed as the positivity rate continues to be more than 0.5 percent for the past two days.”

Some of the other restrictions that are being imposed in Delhi are as follows-