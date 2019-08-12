Wrestler robs businessman at gunpoint, Delhi police recover 2 pistols

Robbery case

Delhi police have arrested an international wrestler along with three of his associates in connection to a robbery in Samaypur Badli area of Delhi on Saturday. Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, two fake number plates and a Swift Dzire car were recovered from the accused. Lakshya has won the gold medal in the 2017 Indo-Thai Championship held in Thailand.

"The captured miscreants have been identified as Dinesh, Lakshya, Hardeep and Robin," said Gaurav Sharma, Outer-North District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

On the night of July 24, the owner Ajay Kumar Jindal (complainant), owner of Jindal stores in Sector 18 Rohini was sitting in his car with bags containing cash Rs 60,000, and the helper, Pankaj too was just about to shut shop for the day. Four miscreants in a Swift Dzire car snatched the bags from Jindal. Adding to their misery, one of the accused shot the helper in the leg.

Reportedly, the matter was entrusted to the special staff police of the area due to the seriousness of the crime. The team led by inspector Ajay Kumar probed through more than 170 CCTV footages and zeroed in on the car used during the crime. This eventually led the police to nab the culprits of the incident.

Police investigations revealed the cause of the crime to be lack of money. "All of them were in dire need of money due to several reasons, Dinesh wanted some money for his wife's delivery while Lakshya required the funds for his wrestling arena. Moreover, Robin and Hardeep took to criminal means after sustaining heavy losses while running a factory at Haridwar," said the police.

