Delhi: MCD to hold free anti-rabies vaccination camps for dogs at these places on Sep 28

On the occasion of World Rabies Day on September 28, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise free anti-rabies vaccination camps for pet and stray dogs, the civic body said on Monday.

This camp is being organised by the veterinary services department of MCD in collaboration with the animal husbandry department of the Delhi government. The move comes in the wake of several dog bite incidents reported in the National Capital Region recently.

The camp will be held at five locations:

Pocket A-3, Mayur Vihar Community Centre Malviya Nagar Veterinary Hospital Nangli Sector-17 Dwarka DC Chowk Sector - 9/13 Rohini

The civic body requests all pet dog owners and animal lovers to bring their dogs to the vaccination camps. This step will be helpful in controlling the incidents of rabies in Delhi, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

