Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi
topStoriesenglish

World Book Fair 2023 in Delhi: Know date, time, venue and more

Delhi Book Fair 2023 will be held from February 25 to March 5. Visit the event to get books at discounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

World Book Fair 2023 in Delhi: Know date, time, venue and more
World Book Fair 2023 in Delhi: Know date, time, venue and more (file photo)

World Book Fair 2023: The much-awaited event for book lovers is here. The event will be organised in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. So, if you like to read and want to gift someone a book, then do visit the World Book Fair which will begin on Saturday, February 25. The event will continue till March 5. The National Book Trust (NBT) of India has announced the New Delhi World Book Fair.

The event will be organised from Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm. The event will provide seeing thousands of books in one place. The ticket bookings are yet to be announced. One can buy tickets at the Pragati Maidan metro station too once the counters open.

So, it's time to make some space on your bookshelves and get ready to visit the book fair. The event is also a great opportunity to purchase as many books as you want at discounts. Also, a great day to find those writers you never find otherwise. Delhi World Book Fair has every genre. From fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, self-help etc.

If you are coming to the event by metro, then make sure you exit at Pragati Maidan Metro station on the blue line, which is the nearest metro station.

 

 

World Book Fair 2023 dates: February 25- March 5, 2023
Time: 11 Am to 8 PM
Venue: Pragati Maidan, Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan Metro station on the blue line.

READ | Noida news: E-rickshaw service from 16 Noida Metro stations to start soon, check details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.