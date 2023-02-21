World Book Fair 2023 in Delhi: Know date, time, venue and more (file photo)

World Book Fair 2023: The much-awaited event for book lovers is here. The event will be organised in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. So, if you like to read and want to gift someone a book, then do visit the World Book Fair which will begin on Saturday, February 25. The event will continue till March 5. The National Book Trust (NBT) of India has announced the New Delhi World Book Fair.

The event will be organised from Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm. The event will provide seeing thousands of books in one place. The ticket bookings are yet to be announced. One can buy tickets at the Pragati Maidan metro station too once the counters open.

So, it's time to make some space on your bookshelves and get ready to visit the book fair. The event is also a great opportunity to purchase as many books as you want at discounts. Also, a great day to find those writers you never find otherwise. Delhi World Book Fair has every genre. From fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, self-help etc.

If you are coming to the event by metro, then make sure you exit at Pragati Maidan Metro station on the blue line, which is the nearest metro station.

World Book Fair 2023 dates: February 25- March 5, 2023

Time: 11 Am to 8 PM

Venue: Pragati Maidan, Delhi

Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan Metro station on the blue line.

