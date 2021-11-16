Woman thrashes cab driver on road in Delhi, watch viral video

A video of a woman beating a cab driver in the middle of the road in the capital is going viral. The video is from the ​​West Patel Nagar police station area.

In the 2-minute-long video, a woman wearing a blue t-shirt and mask on her face is holding the collar and thrashing the cab driver in the middle of the road, while many people are standing around and another woman is standing with the fellow woman.

As per the information, the woman was going by scooty with another girl. Due to the congestion on the road, the cab driver's car was also stuck there. When the cab driver did not give space to the woman, the woman in anger parked her scooty on the road itself and started abusing the cab driver. She took him out of the cab and during this time when people protested, she started abusing the people as well.

#WATCH | Woman in Delhi showers blows and slaps on cab driver for not letting her two-wheeler pass through. #ViralVideo | #CaughtOnCamera pic.twitter.com/eiji3LwQZG — DNA (@dna) November 16, 2021

In the video, she is seen grabbing the shirt of the cab driver and thrashing him while the cab driver is seen not doing any indecency with her in return. Several people present there can be seen making a video of the incident.

The incident is said to have happened last week at Block-22 on Kasturi Lal Anand Marg of West Patel Nagar.

In the video, many people are also heard blaming the woman. She later starts abusing other people who try to intervene.

The police says that a case will be registered against the woman after receiving a complaint from the cab driver. The police is also trying to locate the woman using the registration plate of her scooty that is visible in the video.