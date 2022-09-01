With Delhi’s old liquor policy back from today, know key changes in store for alcohol buyers

Delhi is set to go back to its older liquor policy (Representational image)

Putting an end to massive discounts and one-plus-one deals in the national capital, Delhi has reverted to its old liquor excise policy, which had remained in play for several years before AAP’s controversial excise policy was implemented in 2021.

After the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was revoked by the AAP government in July this year, the administration decided to go back to its older liquor policy, which means that there are many changes in store for alcohol customers in the capital.

According to vendors, the liquor supply in Delhi – which had choked up in July – is not set to improve from September due to the opening of more liquor shops in the capital. This means that the month-long liquor shortage in Delhi is set to come to an end, as also the discounts.

Here is how liquor shops in Delhi will change –

Since the capital is going back to its old liquor policy, it is set to see an increased supply of draught beer. Licenses have been issued to a few microbreweries in Delhi which will start operating from the first week of September, as per the excise department.

The liquor supply in Delhi will improve significantly since many L1 licenses have been put in place, out of which 240 will be operational from the first day. Further, the number is set to go up to 500 by the end of September.

Many popular liquor brands may be unavailable as only 130 Indian-made foreign liquor brands and 230 foreign liquor brands have been registered with the government so far, but the overall liquor supply will increase.

Since many of the popular brands may not be available for now, it is expected that the liquor supply in hotels, bars, and pubs will be hit, leading to the prices going up.

Further, the discounts that came with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 – half off deals and one-plus-one offers – are set to end, which means that the alcohol prices may go higher in Delhi.

The new policy was rescinded by the Delhi government after L-G VK Saxena ordered a CBI probe alleging that private players were favored while granting liquor licenses in return for bribes. The agency has registered an FIR against 15 people, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

READ | After Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit, 5000 Congress workers set to resign from party in his support