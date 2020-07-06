With 1,379 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark

Delhi's COVID-19 tally on Monday breached the one lakh-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115.

According to the Delhi health department bulletin, forty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,115 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,823.

Earlier on June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, the number of fresh cases have come down in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases crossed seven lakh on Monday.

According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday morning, there were 6,97,413 cases and 19,693 cases. However, with the latest numbers coming out of states, the tally has crossed 7 lakh.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is no need to worry about the figure as around 72,000 people have already recovered from the virus.

Kejriwal said 20,000-24,000 tests are being conducted every day in the national capital, adding that there has also been a decline in the number of people admitting to hospitals.

At present, there are around 25,000 active cases in Delhi and of these, 15,000 people are currently in home-isolation, he said.