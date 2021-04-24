Will hang anyone who obstructs oxygen supplies: Delhi HC takes strong note of situation

The Delhi High Court on Saturday took very strong note of the COVID-19 situation in the city, terming the massive rise in cases as a 'Tsunami', and warned it will 'hang' any person who tries to obstruct oxygen supplies to hospitals here.

"If any official at the central, state or local administration obstructs the picking up or supply of oxygen, then we would hang that person," the Delhi High Court said. Talking tough, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, said this during a special hearing on a holiday on the issue of mounting oxygen crisis in various hospitals in Delhi.

The court was hearing a plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over the shortage of oxygen for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

During the proceeding, the Delhi government informed the court that the entire system will collapse in 24 hours if the city doesn't get 480 metric tonnes of oxygen.

"We (Delhi) got only around 296 MT of Oxygen supply, despite our quota being 480 MT. If we’re not getting 480 MT of allocated oxygen, entire functioning will collapse in 24 hrs if we don’t put our house in order," Senior Advocate Rahul Mehta, representing the Kejriwal government informed the court.

The high court then asked the Centre when the 480 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day allocated for Delhi would see the light of the day. "You (Centre) had assured us (on April 21) that 480 MT per day will reach Delhi. Tell us when will it come? The 480 MT per day is still to see the light of the day," the court said.

The court said the viral disease has low mortality and those who have a low immunity will eventually die but the problem comes when people who could be saved are also dying. "The mortality rate needs to be reduced."

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi said that 25 patients admitted to its hospital died on Friday night due to oxygen shortage.