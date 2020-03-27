Will feed four lakh people daily amidst lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the administration has made arrangements to feed 4 lakh people in the national capital in wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

"We have made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. Around 500 people will be provided food in all these schools. So far we were providing food to 20,000 people daily, the number will now increase to around 2,00,000 from today," he said.

"The number will be doubled from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily. We're distributing the centres across Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal also informed that a team of five doctors have been set up apprise the government of the preparedness needed if the total number of positive coronavirus cases begins to jump rapidly.

"The team of doctors under the chairmanship of Dr Shiv Kumar, head of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, presented a detailed report on March 26 on the preparedness needed to deal with a situation if the number of positive cases for coronavirus increases," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

He elaborated that the report cited three situations- if the number of positive cases increases to 100 per day, 500 per day, and 1000 per day- and according to each of these situations, preparations will be made in terms of ventilators, isolation beds, nurses.

He also informed about the total number of positive cases in the country. Out of all the cases, 29 has a travel history, and 10 cases are of local transmission.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases currently stands at 724 as of March 27, 9:30.