Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday suggested shifting the city's old crowded markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar to new places for strengthening trade and providing relief to the traders community in the city. Addressing an event organised by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, CM Gupta highlighted various initiatives of the new BJP government in Delhi for boosting industry and trade.

'Need of the day'

The government requires support of the traders community to strengthen trade and business in Delhi, she said.

Traders in old markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar face a lot of problems in doing business from small, cramped spaces where it's difficult to even breathe, she stated addressing the programme gathering. "The need of the day is that all such markets should be set up at some new place to provide them broader scope, strengthen trade and provide relief to the traders," CM Gupta said.

Gupta attacks AAP govt

Delhi has "lagged far behind" in the past 10 years as the previous governments lacked both intent and vision to work, she said.

"They only knew about fighting and indulging in blame game while doing much publicity of whatever little work they did," she said referring to the previous AAP government in Delhi.

Simpler tax process

Elaborating on various initiatives of her government, the Chief Minister said a Traders Welfare Board is going to be formed so that the business and trade community's grievances could be redressed at one platform.

She also said that the government is working "seriously" to bring an amnesty scheme concerned with goods and services tax (GST) for the Delhi traders. "In a recent meeting with GST department officials, I made the officers understand that no "afsarshahi" will be allowed and the traders need be treated with respect and helped. Why should a trader be made to wait outside the offices for hours. I have warned that if any officer harassed any trader, he will face my wrath," CM Gupta said.

She asserted that the system needs to be made easier and friendly for traders so that they themselves come forward to meet their tax liabilities. "No trader wants to evade paying tax. They just need a simple process to pay it," she said and emphasised on the commitment of her government to work towards this end.

New industrial policy

CM Gupta said there was no industrial policy of Delhi and invited the traders to come up with a draft for it.

"We will bring a good, simple industrial policy to end the problems. Single window system, ease of doing business, hassle-free licensing -- the government is working on it," she said. Solution of all the problems related to industry and trade in the city is now possible because of the triple engine government of the BJP at the Centre, Delhi and MCD, CM Gupta added.

(With inputs from PTI).