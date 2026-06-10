Will Delhi-NCR witness rain and thunderstorms on June 11? IMD issues alert

People in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand may get relief from the heat on June 11 as the IMD has predicted rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several areas.

The people of the Delhi NCR region are likely to get some respite from the ongoing heatwaves as a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms is predicted to hit several parts of East and North India on June 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted changing weather conditions across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, finally bringing relief from the scorching summer heat in many areas. The expected change in weather will be driven by monsoon conditions, as a result of which Delhi NCR will witness cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, and strong winds on Thursday.

Delhi NCR, UP, Bihar to finally get respite from heat

Similar to Delhi NCR, many districts of Uttar Pradesh will witness showers and thunderstorms, which will bring down the temperature amid hot and humid weather. While the sudden change in weather is expected to give respite from the ongoing summer heat, rain and thunderstorms are also expected to affect the traffic situation in major cities like Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, among others.

Duststorm in Rajasthan and parts of UP

The IMD has also said that dust storms will hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Thursday, June 11. These storms will be accompanied by strong winds in the region, with a speed of 60-70 kmph. An orange alert has been issued for these areas by the weather agency.

Strong winds are also predicted to be experienced in states like Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Orange alert for Kerala

The IMD has issued an orange alert in three districts of Kerala (now Keralam), including Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, for June 11. Apart from this, heavy rain in several parts of Keralam is predicted from June 10 to 14. Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued an orange alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state for three hours starting at 10 am.